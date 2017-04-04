Terrier forward claims Rookie of the Month honours

Portage Terrier first-year forward Ty Barnstable has been named the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's IBAM Rookie of the Month for March.

The 5-foot-10, 175 lbs centremen suited up in 12 games for the Terriers and tallied 14 points and currently leads all MJHL skaters in playoff goals with nine markers in just 11 appearances.

The 19-year-old Regina, Sask., native beat out Piston forward Will Koop along with 16-year-old defencemen and teammate Layne Toder for the distinction.

The Terriers acquired Barnstable's services via an early January deal that saw Portage ship the CJHL playing rights of Taylor Sanheim to the BCHL's Penticton Vees in exchange for Barnstable and future considerations.



