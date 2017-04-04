Like Mayor Ferris in his remarks in council meeting of March 27, 2017 to Luanne Anderson, I too am flabbergasted, but not for the same reason.

Given that the mayor had two weeks to ponder the issue raised by Ms. Anderson in council meeting March 13, 2017 regarding CAO Jean Marc Nadeau and the Corps of Commissionaires, it astounds me that Mayor Ferris appears oblivious to the conflict that presents itself surrounding the parking meter/bylaw/animal control contract.

Here we have our city manager Mr. Nadeau wholly endorsing the Corps on their website and in his role as CAO of the City of Portage La Prairie surprise, surprise recommending the Corp be awarded the contract over Orion Security. The optics of that is not good. If Mayor Ferris finds it an affront to Mr. Nadeau’s integrity, too bad, Nadeau placed himself in that position.

Was council really that shocked in the Corps ability to supply no less than a 64 page document plus a presentation complete with slideshow? I would remind everyone that the Corps is not just a provincial but a Canada-wide organization. Since the Corps has been awarded the contract, will they train their own staff as stated or will they poach already trained staff from Orion Security which would be a double blow for the small local company? The only positive from this award is that council knows where and what for the $550,000 of taxpayer money is going, unlike the thousands of dollars they gave to PRED and former Director Douglas Barrill.

In Ms. Anderson’s well written letter to the Graphic of March 30, 2017, she writes of a document called “Understanding Fairness” from the MB Ombudsman available to all Councils. It almost seems to appear that ours hasn’t read it.

Thank you to councillors Budz, Driedger, and Espey for supporting our local company and to Mayor Ferris, councillors Froese, Wall, Draycott and CAO Nadeau a nice, loud raspberry.

Ken Stewart