Local Shihan climbs the black belt ranks

With over five decades worth of training, it’s hard to believe that local martial artist Rick Williamson has anything left to accomplish.

Already a Shihan - a Japanese term that is used in many Japanese martial arts as an honorific title for expert or senior instructor - at the Portage Ju Jitsu Club, Williamson is set to be honoured by the World Kobudo Federation with a ceremony at month’s end promoting the Belmont, Man. native to a seventh-degree black belt at his home dojo at Southport.

“I’ve been 6th degree black belt for about eight or nine years. When you’ve done your due diligence and do what you’re supposed to and increase your knowledge, you get a promotion to the next degree. It’s like going through school,” said Williamson. “The WKF thinks that my contributions to Ju Jitsu are worthy of a 7th degree black belt promotion, which I’m very humbled and honoured by.”

Williamson began martial arts training in the early 1960’s at just 13-years-old, and before long became a staple on the Brandon University Judo team where he won many events at the collegiate level.

It wasn’t until the age of 38 that Williamson began studying the art of Ju Jitsu - a close combat, hand-to-hand, self-defence based style of martial arts that teaches empty-hand techniques – in other words, no weapons.

“It’s violent. You do what you have to do to defend yourself,” he added. “It was the original art that was developed and practised by the Samurai when they were no longer allowed to carry weapons. It was interesting to take all those hits and falls at the age but I go through it.”

Williamson continued studying Ju Jitsu in Portage la Prairie, and was the first martial artist in western Canada to receive a black belt in the style of Jishin Do Ju Jitsu. Over the next few decades, Williamson rose in the black belt ranks and developed Ju Jitsu connections worldwide. He just recently returned from an endeavour that took him down under to both Sydney and Brisbane, Australia where he traded techniques with the local judoka.

“Modestly speaking, they were quite honoured that a sixth degree black belt from another country wanted to visit them,” said Williamson of his visit to Australia. “It was a lot of fun. You show them how to choke each other unconscious and they thank you. It was very rewarding.”

Locally, the long-time martial artist teaches out of the Portage Ju Jitsu Club at Southport, as well as self-defence classes and personal training sessions.

“The longer I’m in this, which has been 53 years, the more I feel like I’m just scratching the surface,” he added. “There’s so much to learn.”

The WKF will be honouring Williamson with a promotion to the seventh-degree black belt April 30 at the Southport Rec Plex gym. Ninth-degree black belt John Therien of Ottawa, Ont., and eighth-degree black belt Alain Sailly of France will be on hand for the ceremony, which begins at 2 p.m.

According to its website, the WKF is a world-wide, multi-style, non-political martial arts organization that promotes camaraderie, a high level of martial arts training and respect for all through training seminars and camps, as well as other martial arts events.