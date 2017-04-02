Pistons rally late to survive

The Steinbach Pistons scored a pair of third period goals to come from behind and down the Portage Terriers 3-2 and stave off elimination in Game 5 of the MJHL best-of-seven semifinal tonight in Steinbach.

The Terriers failed to convert on an extended 5-on-3 man advantage late in the second period and the kill seemed to have sparked the Pistons, as Steinbach tied the game just 33 seconds into the third.

Piston forward Braden Purtill scored with just over five minutes left in the period to but the Pistons ahead for good.

The two teams reconvene in Portage Tuesday night for Game 6. Puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.