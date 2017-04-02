The annual Last Chance Bonspiel was held this weekend at the Portage Curling Club.

Team Klassen of Winkler Curling Club - made up of Hank Klassen, Vic Klassen, Jarryd Klassen, Flash Klassen and Jesse Klassen - took home first place in the last chance A event.

Kris McLean, Dan Messner, Marcel Gagnon and Nice Messner of Ste. Anne Curling Club took home first in the B event.

The team of Hugh McLaughlin, Dean Adams, Darren Grills, and Mark Mabon – representing the Portage Curling Club and Brandon Curling Club won the last chance C event and Murray Moon, Rob Gemmell, Trevor Shwaluk and Ken Mulholland won the D event.