Handful of female Caps invited to POE camp

Six players from the Central Plains female midget AAA Capitals have been invited to Hockey Manitoba's U18 Program of Excellence (POE) camp.

Brooke Roeges, Chloe Snaith, Megan Ferg, Halle Edwards, Amy Klippenstein and Lindsey Rutherford each received invitations to attend the camp next weekend in Winnipeg and will all by vying for one of just 68 spots available.

According to Hockey Manitoba, The POE is a high performance program that offers developing athletes who are on track to be elite with the opportunity to represent their province while providing a solid development path to the national and international stages.

From the 68 selected, the roster will be further trimmed as the year goes on beginning with a top-40 camp in May, a POE prep camp in July and culminating with the U18 National Women's Championship set for early November in Quebec City, Que.