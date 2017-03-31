Terriers hold on to beat Pistons

The Terriers are a win away from advancing to the MJHL championship.

Ty Barnstable had a pair of powerplay goals and Ryan Sokolski scored the eventual game winner early in the third to lead the Portage Terriers to a 4-3 victory over the Steinbach Pistons and now hold a 3-1 advantage over the top seeded team in the MJHL.

The Terriers have a chance to close out the series Sunday night in Steinbach, Game 5 set for 7:30 p.m.