RCMP charge officer with assault



Following a complaint of a Manitoba RCMP officer abusing his children, RCMP Major Crimes Services conducted a thorough investigation and has charged an officer with Assault and Assault with a Weapon.

The charges were laid on March 29, 2017, and are in relation to abuse that occurred between 2010 and 2016.

The officer has seven years of service and is suspended with pay.





The name of the officer, his detachment and the number of children involved are not being released to protect the identity of the victims.

“We hold our officers accountable for their actions,” said Chief Superintendent Mark Fisher. “In addition to the charges laid yesterday, a Code of Conduct internal investigation is also being initiated.”

Pursuant to Part 7 of the Police Services Act, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba assumed a review and monitor role while RCMP Major Crime Services conducted the investigation.