World of Wheels...world of honour!

A very special moment at World of Wheels in Winnipeg Saturday afternoon as Vyra MacDonald of the Vintage Cruisers Car Club of Portage la Prairie was given the Judy Verrier Companion Award. The award was presented by World of Wheels show Chairman Bob Chubala.

This award was created to honor the memory of Julie Verrier, an outstanding lady and a dedicated supporter of the automotive hobby. Julie and Dennis Verrier showed many vehicles throughout our region and across the U.S., and gladly lent their support to one and all.

The recipient is someone helping or supporting others in the automotive hobby, sport, industry or community. Members of the Vintage Cruisers Car Club and Waind and Vyra’s family were on hand for the ceremony that occured following the induction of three new members to the Manitoba Motorsports Hall of Fame. Myra and Waind MacDonald are very well-respected local car enthusiasts who have been involved with the “car crowd” for decades.