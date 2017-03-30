Vote on Orion vs. Corps

At March 27 City Council meeting, Mayor Ferris reprimanded me for asking Council on March 13th about the ‘perceived bias’ of CAO Nadeau regarding the recommendation that the Corps of Commissionaires be awarded the parking meter/bylaw/animal control contract over Orion Security, even though Orion’s bid was lower by $720/year. The 3-year tender with a one-year renewal option has a value of over $550,000. All Council meetings at City Hall are available on YouTube so you can see my question on March 13th, the vote on March 27th, and the Mayor’s comments to me.

I raised my question for the following reasons: 1) Nadeau provided statements for the Corps to use on their website and other media long before the tender was issued. Nadeau stated “The .... Corps..... would be the group I would want to continue working with.” 2) He is an ex-RCMP officer of which the Corps promotes themselves as employing. 3) He wrote the tender requirements. 4) He chaired the review committee of himself and a staff member. 5) He had Councillor Espey review the two tenders with his committee recommendation. 6) He wrote the recommended action letter for the rest of Council to choose the Corps. The action letter did not provide Councillors with the pros/cons for either choice, only as to why the Corps was the best choice.

Rather than stating Orion’s strength that all staff already have their Provincial Security Guard certificates, Nadeau praised the fact that the Corps would provide this training to their staff for free. Rather than stating that Orion was a local company that’s been in Portage for 27 years, Nadeau praised the fact that the Corp, while not a local company, would have their staff live within 20 minutes of Portage. Nadeau’s recommendation stated that the Corps provided 64 pages of detail on how they would provide the services, and Orion provided much less detail. Rating was based on Services (30%), Price (30% - Orion’s price was the lowest), Company profile/experience (15%) and Staff info (25%).

7) Nadeau and the Corps jointly set the details and cost of the animal control component in 2014 for an additional $56,928/yr over the $90,000 awarded for the parking meter/bylaw components, without going to tender (per Sept. 8, 2014 minutes). The Corps were the first ones to hold the combined contract, giving them the advantage in submitting this tender.

The MB Ombudsman supplies a document called “Understanding Fairness” to all Councils. It states “Conflict, or the perception of conflict, can occur even when there is no financial interest. This happens in cases where you are seen to be too close to the parties on one side of a dispute, or where you are seen to be at odds with one of the parties. The appearance or perception of conflict can be as harmful to public confidence as actual conflict. Once a connection between your personal interests and your public decisions is made, it can be difficult to demonstrate that your decision was not influenced by your personal interest.” That is ‘perceived bias’!

This is the second time that the Mayor has taken issue with my comments. The last time, I questioned Council’s judgement, the Mayor responded by saying “.......In my view, if Council had felt there had been misconduct by any of its members, it would have dealt with it without any assistance from anyone .......”. The Mayor said he had received a number of phone calls encouraging him to shop local and vote for Orion. However, it is clear that he is still of the mindset that he and Council do not need advice from anyone in the community.

Council voted 4-3 to award the tender to the Corps. The Councillors who supported shopping local and voted for Orion were Brent Budz, Liz Driedger, and Ryan Espey. The Councillors who voted to give over $550,000 to the Corps in Winnipeg were Brent Froese, Wayne Wall, Melissa Draycott and Mayor Irvine Ferris.

The “City of Possibilities”? Maybe, but not today. Citizens can make a difference. Please speak out, write letters, call a councillor, the Mayor, and let them know what you think.



-Luanne Anderson