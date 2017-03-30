Carberry RCMP investigate unusual theft from farm

On March 19, 2017, Carberry RCMP received a report of a silo being broken into on a rural property in the RM of Glenboro-South Cypress, Manitoba on Hwy. 2, approximately 10 kms west of Glenboro. A significant amount of canola seed was stolen from the silo.

The suspect(s) brought a grain auger to the farm yard to remove the canola seed from the silo. When they were done, they left the auger and drove off with a full grain truck.

The stolen seed was worth close to $20,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carberry RCMP at 204-834-2905 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).