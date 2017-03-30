Pre-European natives employed traditional education

by Don Pelechaty

Part one of a three part feature exclusive to the Herald Leader. Contributer Don Pelechaty explores pre-European traditon.

Lets consider an understanding of how the Native Canadians taught themselves prior to colonization.

When Native youths were educated in white schools, whether American Colonial, French Colonial in Canada or whether nineteenth or twentieth century, they brought to those institutions varying degrees of Native culture.

The Indian School often served as an overlay for attitudes and perceptions of the world that they had already acquired within the family and the community. The Indian child came to the school with unique cultural traits. To understand the responses of Indian youth in a formal school environment, one needs an awareness of Native child-rearing practices that preceded our educational process.

The Iroquois viewed babies as barely separated from the spirit world. They said that an infant’s life is as “the thinness of a maple leaf”.

The Omaha shared a similar belief. When these Prairie People made a pair of moccasins for the infant, they cut a small hole in the side of one to assure that if a messenger from the spirit world should come and say to the child, “I have come for you,” the child could answer “I cannot go on a journey, my moccasins are worn out”.

From children to young men and women on the threshold of adulthood, children held an important position in Native culture. Their family and community gave them love and care and reared them in an integrated educational environment designed to develop mature and responsible members of society. Their children held the promise of their continued identity as a people. In their youth lay the kernel of their future.

In 1639 a Jesuit wrote from Quebec to state that the Natives of New France “love their children above all things”. Robert Beverly, writing of the Indians of Virginia, observed, “children are not reckoned a charge among them, but rather as riches”. In the late 15th and early 16th centuries, the various European words for Native North Americans -los indios, les indians, die indianer, referred to a people who existed only in the Europeans’ imaginations. For, in reality, hundreds of different groups lived in a dozen or so distinct cultures stretching across the continent.

Traditional Native child rearing reflected this diversity of cultures. In the mid 1940’s, George A. Pettitt, an anthropologist, and University of California PhD., made some remarkable discoveries. He uncovered the surprising extent of commonality in child-rearing practices among Native groups. The Native system relied on tested methods to encourage the growth of mature members of society.

It is obvious that in the prehistoric era Native groups of North America enjoyed an insularity largely impossible in a modern urbanized society, where we no longer live in isolated groupings.

Perhaps a key to how insular Native groups were lay in the names they called themselves. The names of many Native societies translate as “the people”: Dinneh (the people), Nunamiut (inland people). Lennie Lenape (Delaware original people). From this perspective outsiders were considered as nonentities.

An Ottawa Indian described this sense of insularity and autonomy when he wrote that “our way of life was total, nothing was outside of it, everything was within.” There was cultural exchange, however. for raiding and trading served as the opportunity for the exchange of goods and culture. Trade networks crisscrossed all of North America serving as a source of new foods, art and cultural innovation.

Beyond the family the child was influenced by clan or lineage groupings, by secret societies, by leaders and finally by the entire community. The featured photo from 1901 owned by Kate Newman, depicts

Indian ladies at Chautauqua Grounds, Devils Lake, displaying remarkable collection of bead-work.



You can email Don Pelechaty at capone@mymts.