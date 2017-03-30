Portage gets own hospital lottery

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

Erin Miller, Portage Hospital Foundation executive director, today announces on behalf of the foundation, one of its most ambitious fundraising efforts that in the end will help save lives.

The foundation has announced its own hospital lottery that will help raise the needed $130,000 to construct a helicopter loading access and landing zone. Presently STARS flies to Southport and precious moments — once STARS is needed those moments are critical and can be the difference between life and death.

The landing area will be constructed at the Portage District General Hospital garage where the foundation holds its annual barbecue.

“We need a safe place for the helicopter to come to take patients or bring them in,” said Miller. “That we are having own lottery brings about some fun in fundraising in the community with the chance to win great prizes while helping the hospital. This is very exciting.”

The foundation lottery early bird draw will be held on May 26 during its barbecue and STARS will visit to support the fundraiser.

Hospital lotteries are very competitive, but communities prefer to support home-based initiatives and while many dollars have already been spent on the Winnipeg hospital lottery, Miller enthusiastically says, “people here are and will be supportive.

“I have been with the foundation for over five years and it is humbling how supportive people are. It doesn’t matter what it is we are trying to do, people really support the foundation’s efforts and want to see the hospital be the best it can be.”

The support to build the helicopter landing area began with community businesses. “I don’t think I got very far through a sales pitch looking for business support for prizes…it was yes, yes, yes and yes…we want to help,” said Miller.

Enns Bros. Portage la Prairie, Portage Toyota & RV, Travel Quest and Avenue Honda Polaris were eager early supporters.

Some of the lottery prize options include a huge John Deere package; Toyota Tundra and Kodiak Trailer a $90,000 travel voucher and $20,000 cash a $100,000 cash award and a 50/50 that could be as much as $72,000. The early bird draw is a Polaris Ranger ATV or $10,000.

A maximum 4,500 tickets go on sale today starting at $100 giving you a chance to win cash and prizes valued at over $130,000.

