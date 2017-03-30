Police Blotter

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area (Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities). The reporting dates are between March 20-26. During this period police responded to 292 calls for service including: 123 under the Highway Traffic Act, 1 vehicle collisions and 2 impaired drivers.

27 calls under provincial statues (Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.), 11 crimes against person the break down of which is 7 assaults, 1 Robbery and 3 for Uttering Threats.

There were 28 Crimes against property incidents including 14 thefts, 1 Theft of Motor Vehicles, 3 Break and Enters and 10 for Mischiefs to Property.

Police were also involved in 33 other criminal investigations of unreported nature and 67 other police activities such as false alarms, suspicious person/vehicle, assistance given, etc.



Mar 20: 21 calls

Sought by police in B&E

RCMP were called to a residence in the 500 block of 11 St. NW around 3 a.m.after residents found their home had been broken into, vandalized and items stolen. Police are looking for James Edward Bilinski, 26, who witnesses identified to police who say Bilinski is at large on a warrant for his arrest. He is charged with breaking and entering, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and disobeying an order of the court.

Mar 21: 29 calls

Wal-mart shoplifter

RCMP attended Walmart after being called by Loss Prevention Officers. A female suspect had been caught attempting to steal children’s clothing and other items by reportedly hiding the items within several backpacks. The 34-year-old suspect was arrested for theft and fraud and released from police custody after a short time. The accused was set to appear for the court at a later date. Police remind potential thieves that not only will shoplifters be prosecuted, they will be banned from attending the businesses they steal from.



Mar 22: 30 calls

Possession of crack cocaine

Portage la Prairie General Investigation Section (G.I.S.) officers arrested a male suspect believed to be at large on a warrant for his arrest. Upon their search of the suspect, police found a substantial amount of what is believed to be crack cocaine. The accused, Bronson Lance Asham, 20, was held in custody on charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and resisting arrest. Asham remained in custody until such time as he could be brought before the court.



Mar 23: 38 calls

No serious injuries in roll over

RCMP, EMS and MacGregor Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision on Hwy. 1 near MacGregor. Luckily there were no serious injuries as result of the collision, but both vehicles were towed from the scene. A 34-year-old male driver was issued a fine for proceeding before it was safe to do so.

Mar 24: 53 calls

Batteries stolen at St. Claude

Treherne RCMP received a report of theft from the St. Claude Iron Works. Between March 20th and March 24th, 40-50 batteries were stolen from the business. Investigators and property owners are asking that anyone with knowledge of this incident contact the Treherne RCMP at 204-723-2024.



If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com



