PDAC offers program variety

The Portage & District Arts Centre (PDAC) offers a variety of programs and events for children and adults in the visual, expressive and performing arts through out the year. Art classes and workshops for children and adults occur three times a year, Spring session runs April to June, Fall session runs September to November, Winter session runs January to March. During the summer PDAC offers weeklong summer camps for children ages seven to thirteen. This summer there will be two pottery and multimedia camps, July 10-14 and July 24-28. We are looking into the possibility of adding other camps as well so watch our website portageartscentre.ca for updates and information.

Registration for our Spring session has begun and along with the art classes and workshops there will be a 10-week Spring dance session, offering Technical Tuesdays with Lyndsay Selent from Steinbach XCompany and Urban Wednesdays with Bretton Selent from Steinbach XCompany. PDAC also offers social dancing classes where couples will learn all they need to dance around any social occasion. Focusing on the two-step, jive, polka and old-time waltz. It is great exercise and a whole lot of fun!

The Portage & District Arts Centre’s 24-week dance program wraps up on April 8 with two performances, a 2 p.m. matinee performance and a 7 p.m. evening performance. Student, teachers and parents eagerly anticipate this exciting event, where all the hard work that went into learning the choreographed dance moves will show. Students will shine in their costumes under the bright lights on the stage in the William Glesby Centre. Parents are reminded to get their tickets by Mar 31 as all unsold tickets go on sale to the general public starting on April 4.

As this season draws to a close, the Portage & District Arts Centre is excited to begin plans for the 2017-2018 season. We are working on improving the registration process and adding new programming. Watch our website and follow us on social media to stay up to date.

The Batik workshop scheduled for Mar 25 was rescheduled to April 29 and there are still spots available. Call 204-239-6029 or drop by the PDAC Gift Shop to register. While you are visiting the art gallery take a little time and wander around the gift shop, featuring handmade items by many local and regional artists. It is a great place to find that unique one of a kind piece of jewellery by several different artists including; Prairie Mists Jewellery, Angel Works, Tyrone Taylor, Amanda Lyall just to name a few, stop by and see the variety of styles and artists.

Sentimental Journey winds down

Saturday is your last opportunity to view Sentimental Journey by Bette Holiday currently in the Boardroom Gallery. Next exhibit in the Boardroom Gallery will be for Celebration of the Arts, Gala Fundraising Dinner and Art Auction. You will be able to preview a selection of the donated artwork that will be up for auction on May 11.

Tickets for the 30th Anniversary Celebration of the Arts Gala Fundraising Dinner and Art Auction are available in the PDAC Gift Shop. Book a table of eight and gather your friends for an evening of supporting the arts in your community. Watch local performers as they showcase what they have achieved through our programs.

In the Main Gallery, Get There From Here is on display until April 22. Nicole Bauberger’s exhibition features 220 paintings done every 50 kilometers along the Trans Canada Highway from St. John’s, Newfoundland to Victoria, British Columbia then up to Inuvik, Northwest Territory through the interior of BC including the Highway of Tears. This stunning display is one you will want to view a few times.

We are very excited to be able to offer something special to PDAC Members. Oct. 11 to Nov. 18 in the Main Gallery we are having a PDAC Members Exhibition. To apply to participate your membership here at PDAC must be current. Your artwork must have been completed since Jan 2016; older works are not being accepted. PDAC Members aged 15 to adult are encouraged to submit their work.