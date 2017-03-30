Nickels gets nod as Manitoba Country Voice

Nickels gets nod as 1st annual Manitoba Country Voice winner

Herald Leader

There were 10 contestants from across Manitoba vying to be named Manitoba Country Voice during Saturday’s amateur talent contest, but there could be only one and Angie Nickels was it.



There was no shortage of talent for judges Dave Wasyliw and Chris Thorsteinson of Doc Walker and singer/songwriter Kimberley Dawn (top, right) to choose from, but choose they must.

After giving Nickels (top left: middle) the nod for best, the judges then named Jessica Lukin (top left: right) in 2nd place and Travis Rintoul (top left: left) in third.

Photos by Dennis Wiens