ManSEA conference to be held in Portage

Manitoba Sustainable Energy Association conference to be held in Portage

The Manitoba Sustainable Energy Association (ManSEA) will hold their 2017 Conference and Annual General Meeting on April 5, 2017 at the William Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie.

Many have questions about incoming regulations around carbon pricing, as introduced by the federal government, and many are exploring some of the options available for alternative energy solutions. Come learn about renewable energy, carbon emission reduction and community energy projects. We encourage your participation and input into how Manitoba might move forward with renewable energy projects, to not only reduce our carbon emissions but also do it in a sustainable way.

As we enter the carbon pricing realm, what are the opportunities and incentives that might be in place that can be part of the solution to carbon reduction? If a carbon tax went to renewable energy projects, what would that look like?

Registration for the conference is only $40. There is a special student registration of $15. Display space and conference sponsorship opportunities are also available.

To register for the conference or for more information, visit the website at www.mansea.org, email info@MANSEA.org, or phone 204-730-0559.Speaker list for Manitoba Sustainable Energy Conference Curt Hull will be the lead off speaker and a background on what makes up our carbon emissions and possibly some insight into where renewable/sustainable energy might be part of the solution.

A professional engineer, Hull is project manager with Climate Change Connection and the Manitoba Eco-Network. Hull was trained by former U.S. Vice-president Al Gore and became part of the global Climate Reality Project. He has helped mentor new climate leaders at conferences in San Francisco, Chicago, and Toronto.

Dale Friesen is a Professional Engineer and Division Manager at Manitoba Hydro with more than 25 years experience in energy efficiency and conservation. A local Manitoba graduate from the University of Manitoba, Dale has worked closely with major energy users, electric utilities and governments across Canada to encourage and promote the productive and efficient use of our energy resources.

The Division supports Manitoba Hydro’s Power Smart energy efficiency and conservation programming along with other activities undertaken by federal and provincial energy regulators and national associations dedicated to energy efficiency.

Daryl Domitruk has served as Director of Research with Manitoba Agriculture since 2005. Daryl and his group have administered research funding in all aspects of agri-food production and processing including renewable energy.

David Cork is the Managing Director of the Toronto Renewable Energy Co-op (TREC.) As a member of the TREC team he is responsible for broadening & strengthening the relationships with thier clients, partners and funders. David brings a wealth of experience in the solar industry and was a co-founder of the Ottawa Renewable Energy Co-op. David has enjoyed success in the world of high-tech start-ups and acting as a mentor to entrepreneurs.

Justin Phillips is President and Founding Partner of Sycamore Energy Inc. (started in 2008), and most recently Solar Manitoba, a solar and renewable energy developer with clients throughout Manitoba, USA, and the Caribbean. In 2012, he pitched his idea on CBC Television’s Dragon’s Den. He was been awarded: Sprit of Winnipeg Finalist, 2010; Green Dragon’s Lair Winner, 2010; Canadian Innovation Exchange Finalist, 2010 and many other individual awards.

Brent Laufer, Geothermal Specialist, is the current & founding president of the Manitoba Geothermal Energy Alliance Inc.. Brent’s company, Laufer Enterprises, specializes in complex geothermal design as well as in the re-design and repair of problem Geothermal Projects. His geothermal involvement since 1984 has covered all aspects of ground source heat pumps from design and installation to technical support and service installation and service with over 300 homes being converted to geothermal.

Bruce Duggan, Boke Consulting Director Buller Centre for Business and Terry Shaw, Manitoba Trucking Association.