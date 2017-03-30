Looking back down the lane

Les Green looks in old newspapers and picks out item of interest for March

1848

For the first time in recorded history, Niagara Falls stopped flowing due to an ice jam on Lake Erie.

1887

Chas. D. Bell, grocer on Saskatchewan Ave., and the Pioneer Oatmill Mill on Main St. N., have been connected with the telephone exchange. An order for another supply of telephones was sent in to meet the increasing demand.

Messrs. Rae and Smith will preach the gospel in the private school, Grand Pacific Hotel, every Sunday at three and seven, as well as every evening all week at eight. All are welcome; seats free; no collection.

1899

J.F. Rowe took pictures of the Doukobours who were attending the classes in the local Baptist Church.

1901

The members of the Independent Order of Foresters at Oakland held a very pleasant social evening and concert. A large number of Portagers made the 10 mile trip.

1902

After a relatively open winter, March was quite balmy till a horrific two-day blizzard blew in, in mid-month, blocking all the railway lines and causing fears of much flooding in the coming days.

1925

W.A. Linden was now issuing black and white auto license plates for a $5 fee.

1926

Four-year-old Walter Green, who in later life served Portage as a faithful letter carrier for many years, was surprised and maybe not so pleased to welcome a baby brother named Les.

1927

The doing of one’s banking with a teller in a “theft proof cage” was disappearing, with the new open-style wickets now appearing.

The idea of Daylight Saving Time was being promoted by an association of sports enthusiasts.

1943

The Wartime Prices & Trade Board has declared that farmers would henceforth not be restricted to the limit of trucking 35 miles from home as previously, as long as it was for hauling machinery or to get medical aid.

1951

A petition was received by City Council opposing the hard surfacing of all local streets except 3 St. N.E.

1952

The Gibb & Ellwood Lumber Company on Tupper St. N. was purchased by the North American Lumber & Supply Company; however the historical name would still be used.

The Children’s Aid Society and the local Healh Unit moved into the new provincial government building on Saskatchewan Ave. (now Keystone Sports).

1970

One of the different events in the Centenniel Winter Fun Festival was the 10-mile snow shoe race from Norquay Beach to Crescent Lake, which was won by Lyle Meyers, a former local school teacher now of Carman.

The RCMP were advertising for recruits between 18 to 29 years of age, Grade 11 education, and 5’8’’ in height.

1977

City council announced plans for a new Public Safety building to be built as the home of the local R.C.M.P., to be at Lorne Ave. and 3 St. N.E., and former location of the city garage and workshop.

Desiree Atkinson, an Arthur Meighen High School student from St.Marks, received the prize for winning the smile-a-thon contest, with her smile lasting 18 hours and 40 minutes.

1987

Conservation officers were on the lookout for dogs responsible for killing six deer on Island Park. If found, the dogs would be destroyed.

2002

Mil-Jean Flowers was advertising all shapes and sizes of Easter chocolates including pigs, bunnies, tractors, cars, cats, dinosaurs, airplanes and more.

