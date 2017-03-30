Laughter: the best bait

Mickey Dumont

There’s something about fishing, be it that it happens in the great outdoors, or that it has some other mystical connection, that just washes away the workaday worries and stress and opens you up to enjoying oneself and making memories.

Kids in the Central Plains Cancer Services Kids Can Cope Program Saturday partnered with the Portage Wildlife Club enjoyed a day of ice fishing at Delta, and if it wasn’t for the constant laughter, you wouldn’t know many fish weren’t being caught. That’s why it’s called fishing and not catching.

Ron Gladue, president of the Portage Wildlife Club, at the invite of CPCS Executive Director Sharilyn Knox, helped organize the fishing expedition: “The laughter was a constant. You never heard so much laughing coming from ice fishing tents before. I can say that our club wanted to help these kids to have some fun, but I think they really taught us a thing or two about having a good time fishing.”

The Saturday was a make up day for a previous date that turned out to be too cold at close to minus 30 c with the wind chill.

The Kids Can Cope Program is designed to teach resiliency to kids whose lives have been affected by cancer, through engaging in fun and meaningful activities, but no kid needs to learn resiliency at that temperature.

“We lost a few kids because of the postponement and the break from school, but for a first time out, it was awesome. We’ll do it again in a heartbeat,” he said. “The club would like to make the ice fishing trip an annual event.”

Knox noted it’s important to have the support from the Portage Wildlife Club. “They set it all up, showed the kids what to do and we had a blast. MacDonald’s Sporting Goods donated the bait and provided a deal on the rods each participant took home as a souvenir.

