Getting ready for the growing season

How are your apple, pear and plum trees looking and are they in need of a pruning? Also, it’s time to give them an early spring spray with dormant oil.

When to prune you ask?

Do it during late March and into April when night temperatures drop no lower than zero or remain above freezing and definitely before buds break. Avoid heavy pruning on any tree, especially one that’s been neglected. Over-pruning results in a mass of water sprouts that go shooting straight up and out in all directions and they don’t bear fruit. If you have a tree with existing water sprouts from previous seasons, prune them off.

Strive to create an open centre that allows more sun and air to penetrate. It’s called ‘open-vase’ pruning and encourages more fruit to develop on tree spurs all along outward growing branches that are trained in a horizontal pattern. You can help these side limbs to cascade by simply weighing each one down with a strong plastic bag filled with soil or water. This encourages fruit growth in a horizontal pattern and minimizes need for future massive pruning.

Dormant oil spray info

Gardeners can buy prepared dormant oil and/or lime sulphur. Follow label directions. Dormant oil is a low-impact pesticide that treats fruit trees and shrubs vulnerable to attack by overwintered pests. Lime sulphur is mainly used to act as a fungicide against apple and pear scab, but it also has some low pesticide impact.

The following is a made at home ready to use dormant oil spray that provides a good scrubbing to your roses, woody plants, ornamental and flowering shrubs. To make some you’ll need 250 ml of light grade mineral oil or light grade vegetable oil and 50 ml of gentle liquid soap such as Castile available at health food stores. Stir aforesaid ingredients well into 4 litres of warm water. Shake it periodically during application.. Do it toward evening on a day when the outdoor temperature remains above freezing for at least 24 hours. This oily spray suffocates and dissolves waxy coating of overwintering pests, such as scale, aphids and mites. Dormant oil sprays lose ability to control pests after it’s dried and generally won’t harm beneficial insects since it’s applied at a time when they’re not yet active. Cedars, spruce, junipers and other evergreen tree species won’t benefit and dormant oil sprays should not be applied to them.

More home recipes and application

1 cup light vegetable oil

2 tablespoon liquid soap

4 litres of water

Combine the soap and oil and stir to blend thoroughly. Add ingredients to the water a bit at a time, stirring as you go. Water and oil don’t really emulsify and soap helps the process. This makes enough to cover one or two fully mature fruit trees.

Pour the mixture into a clean garden sprayer and apply a coating starting at the top covering all the bark as it drips down. Shake the container periodically during the process.

These next dormant oil formulas that help control overwintering pests and foliar diseases on fruit trees were designed by scientist at a prestigious university. Here they are. 2 tablespoons of light canola oil and one tablespoon of baking soda mixed with 4 litres of water.

The same researchers also came up with this nourishing formula for woody plants. The mixture contains 2 tablespoons of light grade vegetable oil, 1 tablespoon of baking soda, 1 tablespoon of liquid kelp and 1 tablespoon of mild liquid soap mixed into 4 litres of water. In addition there’s this dormant oil spray that’s made by combining 2 tablespoons of baking soda, 5 tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide, 2 tablespoons of castile soap (made from an olive oil base) and 4 litres of water. No matter which recipe you use, the application of homemade dormant oil is the same.

Remember not to apply any dormant oil formula when the temperature is below freezing and only when it is dry and still outside. Moisture from rain, fog or high levels of humidity lower effectiveness of dormant oil sprays.

This is Ted Meseyton the Singing Gardener and Grow-It Poet from the City of Portage la Prairie



