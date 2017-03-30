Nourishing your spiritual self

I’ve been writing this column for years and regular readers can anticipate what is coming. Every time, I hope to bring something fresh to challenge negative ideas people have settled for regarding God, the church, and Christians. You could summarize every article with two sentences:

First, “God is better than you think.”

Second, “If Christians had behaved more like Jesus, you wouldn’t have been hurt like you were.”

These two themes resonate with people. Every column leads to conversations with agnostics, atheists, the openly spiritual, and those too busy to categorize themselves. It might surprise you that interested readers include young men, elderly women, and even teenagers. But it shouldn’t surprise. We are spiritual beings. We have to work really hard to pretend we are not.

As spiritual beings, we need spiritual food like we need normal food. When you’ve been deprived of spiritual nourishment, it’s surprising how intriguing even a newspaper column can seem. But the truth is, it isn’t nearly enough food to do more than whet your appetite. It is maybe just enough to keep your spiritual side alive.

Alive, but not necessarily nourished.

Alive, but nowhere near satisfied.

This brings me to the third reason I write. I want to make your steps toward being nourished and satisfied as nonthreatening as possible. The path toward real spiritual nourishment will involve your connection with church. I want to make it easier for you to come to church this week without feeling pre-judged, heavy, or worried.

In fact, there are actually good reasons for you to begin to feel a sense of anticipation and hope about what is waiting for you when you do come to church. It’s going to be good.

This is not bait and switch. This is appetizer and main course.

See you Sunday.



-Nathan Weselake, Lead Pastor, Prairie Alliance Church

www.mypac.tv