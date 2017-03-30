EDOs set up to fail in rural Manitoba

On any given day

by Vern May

We set our EDOs up to fail in rural Manitoba. Community expectation creates an environment where economic development officers can never get comfortable in their surroundings for they may find themselves to be as expendable as an NHL hockey coach – the first to get the boot when the game plan doesn’t seem to be taking shape as anticipated. This may seem like a very bleak outlook, but it is one worth sharing.

Portage la Prairie, like many other locales across the country, has established an economic development agency which is arm’s length from the municipal governing bodies. The primary focus of PRED is to mine for new investment. In short, it’s all about “getting business”. However, the pace of the investment attraction process is a slow one that often requires heightened sensitivity about confidentiality. In the meantime, the public demands to “show us what you have accomplished with our money”. The result of our efforts can’t always be demonstrated as easily or as openly as we might prefer.

Let’s look at Roquette for example. Does anyone care to venture a guess what the date is on the first document that we have on file for this exploration and negotiation? Long before the announcement of the $400 Million investment which will create the world’s largest pea processing facility here, that dialogue began in 2012. I’m comfortable to suggest that we have secured a return on our investment which includes three years of PRED’s operating budget that will reap dividends for both the city and RM for years to come in securing this single industry alone.

But let’s consider what a typical day may look like for an executive director with an active slate of business projects. With 13 open files on my desk right now, on any given day I could be waiting on the proponent to complete their due diligence on any stage of purchase or development, waiting on council to assess not only the project at hand but how that impacts the long-term growth of an entire parcel of currently undeveloped space, subject to delays created by government related to regulatory compliance, or it may simply be a matter of the waiting for a fiscal year to refresh. The “hurry up and wait” game might be initiated while simply trying to find a date to bring all relevant stakeholders together into the same room to get the wheels turning. In short, a very active portfolio can appear very idle from the outside. Yet the public demands (and deserves) proof of work.

This precarious position is one with which I am very familiar. To create a visible representation of the department and ensure that while work on active files seems to be in a holding pattern, EDOs explore secondary and tertiary economic and social development projects. During my career in this field that has included hosting concerts to inspire visitation (generating $20,000 plus in direct economic impact for a single evening), elevating the visibility of social media presence (getting in front of more than 150,000 faces in a single week), and exploring collaborative marketing practices that save money across multiple organizations’ budgets while still increasing the outbound marketing reach far beyond city limits. Come to think of it, maybe you’ve seen some of that from PRED prior to my arrival, haven’t you?

Coming into the realm of community economic development from the private sector where whether you succeed or fail means the difference of thriving or merely surviving, trust that when it comes to the pace of growth, I am as eager (and impatient) as anyone in wanting to see those targets met. The confidence that we keep with every individual developer and investor is the same that each of you could expect from us in the expansion of your own business interests or exploration into new ventures. The responsibility for the budget and your taxpayer dollars is one that is taken very seriously in every line item of our operating expenditures. That’s what life looks like from this chair on any given day.

Opportunity is knocking in the Portage region so let's answer the door.