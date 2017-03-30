Baseball clinic coming to MacGregor

Baseball player development clinic coming to MacGregor

by Karla Gurke

Triple Crown Sports is coming to MacGregor on April 22. Open to ages 6 and up. Contact HRC for more info.

CPR and first aid course

April 29 starting at 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the MacGregor Normac Rink. $75 per person. Contact HRC.

Crafting day

April 28-29, pack up your cross stitch, quilting, knitting, painting, scrapbooking or whatever craft you enjoy and join in a great day of sharing and laughing. Cost $15 per person. Potluck lunch and snacks to share. Contact HRC.

Wiggle, Giggle, Munch

Will now be held at 4 p.m. on April 3 and 10 (the previous time had been 6:30 p.m.). The program will continue to be one hour, include gym activities, craft, and snack. Each child will also get a free story book to take home.

Shake, Rattle, and Roll will also be held at 4 p.m. starting April 17.

If you have any questions, please ask Michelle Ryz

Summer employment

Heartland recreation commission is now accepting applications for the assistant recreation director and summer activity leader for the summer theme day camps. Applicants must be 16-24 years of age, be returning to school full time in the fall and have a valid driver license. All applications must have a cover letter, references and indicate which job you are applying for. Please send resume to hrc@macgregor.ca

Workshop on how to use that device

Would you like help with your iPad, tablet or Kindle? Help with elibrary, using the internet, emails, Skype, Facetime, taking pictures and much more. April 19 at 7 p.m. at the North Norfolk MacGregor Library. This is a free workshop but please register with HRC or at 204-685-2796

KA bootcamp

April 3 to May 15. Monday at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 6 and 9 a.m. All classes at the Normac Centre.

It’s your chance to create change

Parents be the change inquiry project. April 24 at 6 p.m. Remembering purpose: Why do we send our kids to school anyways? Speaker Marc Kuly. Registration is required please contact Kim Young at 204-637-2240. Discover how parents engagement matters.

Spring Stay and Play

A fun-filled morning of creativity, literacy, physical activity and socializing for pre-school age children and a parent/caregiver. A healthy snack is provided and there is no cost to attend. Come once or come all five times whatever suits you best! April 6, April 27, May 11, May 25 from 10:30 a.m. Till 12:30 p.m. For more info contact Shelley at shelley_gray_@hotmail.com

Music jam

Everyone is invited to come out April 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the MacGregor Drop in Centre. Bring your instrument and join in the fun.

Start program

Set Time Aside to Read Together, a family literacy program. This program is open to preschool 3 to 5-year-olds and their caregivers. There are six weeks of parent-child interactive play groups. Fun with rhymes, songs, books, book making crafts and more. April 10 to May 18, Monday’s at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. At the North Norfolk-MacGregor Library. There is no cost to participating families. To register please stop in at the library, call 204-685-2796 or email at maclib@mts.net The North Norfolk-MacGregor received funding for the program from Healthy Child Coalition – Central Region.

Rally Caps baseball

HRC is looking for two people who would like to look after Rally Caps (ages 4-8)baseball this year in MacGregor. Contact HRC for more info.

Fun badminton

It will run every Thurs. 8:30-10 p.m at MacGregor Collegiate until sometime in May. Thursdays where we won’t have badminton fun night are April 13. (There may be other Thursdays that we might need to cancel at the last minute; we will set up an email list. Just warmup and play. Indoor runners are mandatory. Everybody welcome.

Learn to line dance

Starting April 5. Wednesday’s at the Heartland Multiplex at 7 pm. Register with HRC for $42 for six weeks.

Firearms licence

Take the course now and have paper work done before fall hunting season. Gov’t paper work can take three to nine weeks to receive back. Class will be on April 29 at 9 a.m. Till 6 p.m. at the MacGregor Normac Rink. $95 per person, register with HRC

Pickleball

Will be starting back up on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at the MacGregor Normac Curling Rink, April 12. Stop by and play a game.

Gail’s make and take

Spring is around the corner and a set of four summer-themed glasses is our next project. Austin April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Austin Elementary School. Cost of class and supplies is $35. Must prepay before March 31. Contact HRC

MacGregor yoga

Join us for six weeks of yoga classes in MacGregor with Michelle Laing on Tuesday’s at 5:30 p.m. at the Heartland Multiplex. Starting on April 11, $80 for six weeks or $15 drop in.

What’s happening in the municipality of North Norfolk? Please let me know.

HRC contact info hrc@macgregor.ca, 204-685-2202 or on Facebook.