Voting compromised in Good Deeds Cup

A flaw in the voting system has compromised the integrity of the Good Deeds Cup.

The Good Deeds Cup is an initiative by Chevrolet and Hockey Canada that recognizes a minor hockey league team which exhibits good behaviour on and off the ice. As a result, the original voting stage has been ditched for a more accurate and secure method that kicks off bright and early Thursday morning.

“The goal of the Good Deeds Cup is to encourage good sportsmanship on and off the ice, which includes a fair vote and positive experience for all participating teams,” said in a statement Chevrolet released on the Good Deeds Cup webpage. “After careful consideration, we have decided to re-launch the voting phase of the contest... To ensure voting is more secure, we have increased existing security measures and added new ones while still remaining user friendly.

As an added security measure, we will also review all votes once the voting phase closes to verify entries before the winning team is announced.”

The Portage AA Terriers hockey team were the regional winners of a contest held by Hockey Manitoba and are now competing with 11 other community teams for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup. As regional winners, the peewee team won $2,000 for their organization along with a $2,000 donation to the Portage la Prairie Soup Kitchen.

Each team was required to make a video of them performing good deeds in the community and the players volunteered their time at the soup kitchen. On January 2, the young Terriers met at the local soup kitchen to set up, prepare, and serve food to those in need. They even cleaned up after the meal. The team learned a lot about the needs of many people in the community and enjoyed helping out.

The winner of the Good Deeps Cup grand prize gets a feature profiling the team on Sportsnet, a ceremony in the team’s home town with former-Olympian Caroline Ouellette, an additional $10,000 for the hockey organization and $5,000 for a charity of the team’s choosing, a championship banner displayed in the arena along with the players’ names engraved on the cup.

Voting kicks off Thursday morning at www.chevrolethockey.com where you can also watch the Terriers’ video at the soup kitchen.

