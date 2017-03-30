Sports Local Hockey

Terriers rally late to win Game 3

The Terriers kick off the second round of the MJHL playoffs Friday night in Steinbach.

Ty Enns tied it with just over a minute left in regulation and Takato Cox scored with 17 seconds left in the game lifting the Portage Terriers to a 3-2 Game 3 victory over the Steinbach Pistons this evening in Steinbach.

The Terriers bring a 2-1 series lead in the MJHL best-of-seven semifinal series home for Game 4 Friday night. Puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. at Stride Place. 

The OCN Blizzard hold a 3-0 series lead over the Winkler Flyers in the other semifinal series. OCN can close out the series Thursday night in OCN.



