Islanders fall to Hawks in championship final

The game got away from the Islanders in a hurry.

Some misfortune and bad puck luck combined with penalty trouble spelled disaster for the Portage Islanders, as they fell 7-2 to the Notre Dame Hawks in Game 7 of the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League championship final to lose the series 4-3 tonight at Notre Dame Arena in Notre Dame.

Hawk forward Matt Gingera led the way with four goals and captain Steve Clark added a pair of his own as Notre Dame cruised to a Game 7 victory and capture the SEMHL championship.

“We had a good opportunity to go up early on that powerplay and we were all over them but we just couldn't bury and we may have lost a little momentum after that,” said Islanders' captain Anders Strome following the Game 7 defeat. “You've got to give them credit, they're a great team. They play with a lot of energy and are real physical.”

The Hawks opened the scoring courtesy of Gingera, as he knocked home a rebound that dropped into Portage netminder Mitch Wiebe's crease off of a Jason Yuel point shot just prior to the eight minute mark of the first period.

Notre Dame's momentum grew thanks to the goal and the Hawks took over play. If it weren't for a fantastic pad save and second effort by Wiebe the game could have gotten away in a hurry. But just 30 seconds later the Hawks would strike again as captain Steve Clark one timed home a centering feed from linemate Matt Gingera up and over the blocker hand of Wiebe to increase the lead to two.

Notre Dame increased their lead to three early in the second period and the Islanders' frustration was evident as Portage found themselves making several trips to the penalty box capped off with a 5 minute major to forward Kyle Lopez while already down a man.

The Hawks struck on the 5-on-3 and twice more during the five minute major to take a comfortable 6-0 lead into the third.

“The wheels kind of fell off there,” added Strome. “That powerplay turning into a 5 minute (disadvantage) really was a turning point. It's really hard to bounce back after that, especially in a Game 7.”

Gingera capped off his four goal night with a marker mid way through the third to put the Hawks up seven. The goal sparked the Portage offence – one that had been dormant since early in the first – as Tanner Waldvogel got the Islanders on the board with a wrister that beat Hawks goalie Brett Timmerman to spoil his shutout bid. Soon after Jordyn Boyd blasted home a pass from Eric Delong but it was too little, too late.

Timmerman picked up the win in net, along with being named the SEMHL playoff MVP, while Wiebe got dinged with the loss.

Since re-entering the SEMHL last season, the Islanders have quickly asserted themselves as one of the premier organizations. Last year, Portage pushed the eventual league champion Beavers to six games in the semis and this year took the No. 1 seeded Hawks all the way to Game 7 of the championship final – perhaps year three is the season the Islanders jump that final hurdle and capture a league title.