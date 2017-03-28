Canadian Prairie Garden Purees in trouble

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

A phone call March 29 to Canadian Prairie Garden Purees of Portage la Prairie revealed the company is in receivership.

Documents filed March 22 in Court of Queen's Bench (Manitoba Court) by Cape Fund L.P., Cape Fund Management Inc., Horizon Capital Holdings Inc., Investeco Capital Food Fund II General Partner Corp., placed Canadian Prairie Garden Purees into receivership.

It is believed about a dozen jobs will be lost if Canadian Prairie Garden Purees closes. One employee talking to the Herald Leader said today, “employees were given 15 minutes to clean out their stuff. These were good jobs at a good place to work, I'm not having a good day today,” he said.

Those answering the phones at Canadian Prairie Garden Purees, say that former Chief Operating Officer Kelly Beaulieu “no longer works here.”

A call to MNP in Winnipeg, listed as the claimant's receiver, has not yet been returned. Legal and financial details surrounding Canadian Prairie Garden Purees entering into receivership are not yet known.

Also on March 22, in a separate filing in the same court, Mayfair Farms (Portage) Ltd. and Jeffries Bros. Vegetable Growers Inc., also made statements of claim. It is presumed both farm businesses were suppliers to Canadian Prairie Garden Purees.