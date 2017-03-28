Canada 150 draw attracts about 150

by Ted Meseyton

Read on and discover names drawn for zinnia and tomato seeds from about 150 entries received. Thank you to all who participated from the greater Portage la Prairie area and places well beyond. You’re a great bunch. May the Canada 150 Celebration zinnia seeds perform in winners’ flower gardens and exceed all expectation.

Canada 150 zinnia seed winners are:

Elizabeth Clarke, Southport

Harold Moffat, Rural Portage

Debby Gray, Bagot

Margaret Baldwin, Southport

Margaret Moore, Treherne

Norman McKay, St. Eustache

(Mrs.) Pat Harder, Gladstone

Sharon Murkin, Portage

Ted Mauthe, Plumas

Carol Isabel, Oakville

Leslie & Doreen North, Austin

Phyllis Lee, Holland

Late blight resistant tomato seed winners are:

Each package includes approximately 4 seeds each of Mountain Merit, Defiant and Mountain Magic tomato seeds. To the following whose names were drawn, may there be no late blight on any of your tomato plants.

Joe Davey, MacGregor

Rolande Williams, Portage

Elsie Bartley, Roland

Kathleen Koncz, Plumas

Sheila Olson, Langruth

Ruth E. Neill, Kelwood

Laurie Saunders, Rural Portage

Nancy Chura, East Selkirk

Reader comments

“A number of winning entries included comments and I’ll share the following. “Hello Ted, Thank you so much for all you do in all your wonderful articles and information. Read your article about the red and white zinnias. They sound beautiful. We live south of Austin on Highway 34. We love gardening and would appreciate the seeds. Please keep on doing what you’re doing as long as you can. Your gardening friends, Leslie & Doreen North.

Best Moon seeding dates

Favourable days coming up for starting tomatoes and zinnias indoors are: March 29, 30 and 31. These three days are known as gardeners’ and farmers’ days because of their association with farmland and garden soil. The moon’s energy is fruitful and very strong. April 2, 3, and 4 are fruitful, fertile and moist for growth with strong moon energy and an excellent period to start flower, vegetable and herb seedlings. April 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13-2017 are less fruitful but still good. In all situations and decision making, common sense should be applied.

Ted Meseyton is the Singing Gardener and Grow-It Poet from the City of Portage la Prairie: Great and Growing – Good Things Happening.© Do you or someone you know suffer from nausea or indigestion? This old folk remedy for either or both doesn’t sound all that appetizing but may work for someone. Fill a small bowl with plain dry unflavoured, unbuttered, unsalted popcorn that’s been air popped. Cover with boiling water and let sit for 15 minutes then stir. Eat a teaspoon of the soggy popcorn every 15 minutes or so, until symptoms are relieved.

singinggardener@mts.net

