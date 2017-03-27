Isles force Game 7

The South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League needs a seventh game to decide its champion.

The Portage Islanders downed the Notre Dame Hawks 6-2 this evening at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie to even the SEMHL best-of-seven series at 3-3 and force a seventh and deciding game Tuesday night in Notre Dame.

Islander forwards Jordyn Boyd and Dan Leslie combined for five goals and goalie Mitch Wiebe was steady in net en route to the Islanders Game 6 victory.

“They have a really strong team and they battle hard, we've got to try and match their intensity,” said Islander forward Dan Leslie following the Game 6 victory. “This is going to be a hell of a Game 7.”

Clinging to a one-goal lead and fresh off a successful penalty kill with less than 10 minutes left to play in regulation, Leslie lifted a backhander high into the air from centre ice that took a bizarre hop and found its way past Hawk goalie Brett Timmerman and into the Notre Dame goal to provide the Islanders with some much needed insurance.

“The goalie was just kind of sitting on his goal line and I got a crazy bounce,” said Leslie. “Luckily it got in, we needed that goal to extend the lead.”

“It was definitely a relief, being 3-2 there and having that one go in,” added Boyd. “The boys were pretty tense on the bench so that one was a big relief.”

Boyd added a pair of empty net goals to complete his hat trick and secure the Portage victory.

The two teams meet back Tuesday night in Notre Dame to decide the SEMHL champion. Puck drop set for 8 p.m.