Dwyer named player of the week
Portage Terriers’ defenceman Mackenzie Dwyer has been named the Manitoba Junior Hockey League player of the week.
The 20-year-old, Winnipeg-native recorded four goals and six points in three playoff games this past week.
The 6-foot-3, 195 lbs defender was the overtime hero in Game 2 of the MJHL semifinal against Steinbach, scoring the game winner in the opening minute of triple overtime and earning games’ first star for his efforts.