Terriers down Pistons in OT thriller

It took until triple overtime until a winner was decided.

Mackenzie Dwyer knocked home the game winner in triple overtime to down the Steinbach Pistons 4-3 this evening in front of a raucous crowd at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie to even the Manitoba Junior Hockey League best-of-seven series at 1-1.

“I thought we were were real good early but when they made it 3-2 they seemed to take the game over for pretty much the rest of regulation and definitely the first overtime,” said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Portage Terriers following tonight's victory. “They shortened their bench and I thought they just seemed to have more energy.”

Trailing 1-0 in the first, Terrier defender Carter McMurdo evened the score, beating Piston netminder Roman Bengert on the blocker side just minutes before Chase Brakel put the home team in front with a goal of his own to stake Portage to a 2-1 lead after 20.

Ty Barnstable increased that lead to two just 92 seconds into the second with his seventh of the postseason but Tyson McConnell answered back just 30 seconds later to once again make it a one goal game.

The Pistons evened the score early in the third courtesy of William Koop and while each team traded chances throughout the rest of the period, the score remained tied at three apiece after regulation time.

“They seemed to have more jump than us, then we went back and played four lines for the rest (of the game). I thought we played a lot better after that,'' added the head coach. “They stuck with the three lines and when we went (back to) four, we just seemed to have a bit more energy as overtime went on.”

James McIsaac had the first glorious chance of the extra frame, as a Steinbach defender misplayed the puck behind Bengert and it ended up on McIssac's stick alone in front on the doorstep. McIssac had three separate cracks at it but each time Bengert was equal to the task.

The Pistons' best chance in overtime was thanks to the officials, as a missed call on a hand pass sprung Steinbach on an 2-on-1 odd man rush and if it was not for a sprawling effort from netminder Brock Aiken, Game 2 would have ended in controversial fashion.

In the opening minute of triple overtime, Terrier forward Jeremey Leipsic made a fantastic defensive play to break up a Piston rush and turn the puck back up ice. Leipsic took a Piston defender wide into the corner before sliding the puck back to Chase Brakel for a one timer at the top of the circle. Bengert made the original save but the puck bounced off his chest and landed loose in the slot for Dwyer who snuck in from the point and ended the game.

Brock Aiken, who hasn't seen action since Game 2 of the quarter final series, picked up the victory in net with an outstanding 38 save performance while Bengert turned aside 37 shots in the losing effort.

Neither team managed to strike with the man-advantage, as the Terriers finished 0-for-3 while the Pistons were stymied on each of their four chances.

The two teams reconvene in Steinbach Wednesday night for Game 3, puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.