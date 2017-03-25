Herald Leader

Portage la Prairie city council will decide when it meets March 27 whether to award its by-law parking meter and animal control contract to the Commissionaires or to Orion Security.

The contract expires on April 30 and the city has tendered the business with only Winnipeg-based Commissionaires and Orion submitting tenders. Orion’s tender is $720 less than the Commissionaires whom now provide the service.

An administrative recommendation has been made to council to continue with the Commissionaires despite Orion’s lowest bid.

The Commissionaires and Orion are expected to make presentations at Monday’s 6 p.m. council meeting.

The Commissionaires won the bid three years ago over Orion by $3,000, but was given – untendered – animal control during that period.

Council learned submissions by the Commissionaires and the Orion were not comparable. “The information provided the Corp was significantly more in depth, a lot more understanding of what the service provided, training provided, the support administratively and the supervisions provided, much more in depth with the (Commissionaires) submission. This is very light in term of information provided by Orion,” said Coun. Ryan Espey

Councillor Budz you had a question? She asked it first. That’s exactly what I was going “I think that there is worth, before we make a decision on this, in having a little bit more information,” said Coun. Brent Budz. “We do have a good relationship with the Corp, however, it is easy to resubmit the expectations and the deliverables when you have already been in the position, and so you have an advantage of knowing what the situation is and therefore, being as comprehensive as possible is much easier. I think that is worth definitely having some additional information for consideration.”

