Terriers drop Game 1

The Portage Terriers dropped Game 1 of the MJHL semifinal 5-4 to the Steinbach Pistons on the road in Steinbach tonight.

The Pistons relied on a hot powerplay, converting on 3-of-7 opportunities, including a pair in the second period to jump ahead 4-1.

Mackenzie Dwyer and Ty Barnstable scored third period goals to bring the Terriers within one but the dogs were unable to tie it with an empty net.

Game 2 goes Sunday in Portage. Puck drop set for 4:30 p.m.