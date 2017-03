It was too little, too late for the Portage Islanders.

Chris Reykdal scored a pair of goals late in the third period to give Portage a sign of life, but the Notre Dame Hawks escaped with a 3-2 win Thursday night at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

The win evens the best-of-seven South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League championship final at 2-2.

Game 5 goes Saturday night in Notre Dame.