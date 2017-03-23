Peewee AA team's quest for Good Deeds Cup

The Portage peewee AA Terriers hockey team isn't quite ready to end their season.

The hockey team were the regional winners of a contest held by Hockey Manitoba and are now competing with 11 other community teams for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup. As regional winners, the peewee team won $2,000 for their organization along with a $2,000 donation to the Portage la Prairie Soup Kitchen.

Each team was required to make a video of them performing good deeds in the community and the players volunteered their time at the soup kitchen. On January 2, the young Terriers met at the local soup kitchen to set up, prepare, and serve food to those in need. They even cleaned up after the meal. The team learned a lot about the needs of many people in the community and enjoyed helping out.

Now the Terriers' video along with the 11 other regional winners are in a heated battle to collect votes. The winner of the Good Deeps Cup grand prize gets a feature profiling the team on Sportsnet, a ceremony in the team's home town with former-Olympian Caroline Ouellette, an additional $10,000 for the hockey organization and $5,000 for a charity of the team's choosing, a championship banner displayed in the arena along with the players' names engraved on the cup.

Voting kicked off this morning at www.chevrolethockey.com where you can also watch the Terriers' video at the soup kitchen.