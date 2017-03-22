Isles look to take control of series

As the old adage goes: you’re never in trouble until you lose a game at home.

That’s exactly what the Portage Islanders hope to avoid as they welcome the Notre Dame Hawks to town tomorrow evening for Game 4 of the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League championship final and with a victory, will take a 3-1 series stranglehold over the No. 1 seeded Hawks.

“We definitely want to stay ahead in the series. It’s a nice advantage especially when we don’t have home ice advantage,” said Jeremy Brooks, player/GM of the Portage Islanders. “We’ve got to get on them right away and set the pace of the game. We don’t want them back in this series and want to try and bury them when we’re ahead.”

After taking the first two games of the series with 5-2 and 3-0 victories, the Hawks struck back on home ice Monday night in Game 3, handing the Islanders a 4-1 defeat to cut the best-of-seven series lead to 2-1.

Steve Clark opened the scoring late in the first and added a powerplay marker early in the second stanza to stake the Hawks to a 2-0 lead. Portage’s scoring machine Jordyn Boyd answered back for the Islanders with a powerplay marker just minutes later. Soon after, Hawk forward Matt Gingera added a powerplay goal of his own to go along with his three-assist night to restore the Hawks two-goal advantage.

“We’ve always been offensive against them,” Brooks added. “That last game their goalie made a couple of key saves that really changed the momentum of the game.”

Kyle Rous added an insurance goal late in the second and goalie Brett Timmerman shut the door in the third to seal the victory and give the Hawks some life.

The Notre Dame powerplay was the difference maker in Game 3, as the Hawks finished 2-for-3 with the extra man while the Isles struck just once on five chances.

Timmerman picked up the win in net, turning aside 28 Portage shots in the process while Mitch Wiebe’s 30 save performance wasn’t enough, as he was handed the loss.

“We just have to stay disciplined because they’ve got a good powerplay and make sure that we test their goalies,” said Brooks ahead of Game 4. “We know we can do it. Not much is holding us back. We just want to keep pushing and be sure to take it to them.”

The two teams meet Thursday night at Stride Place in Portage. Puck drop set for 8 p.m.