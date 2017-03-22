Hometown Hockey heads to Portage la Prairie

The NHL spotlight will be shining on Portage la Prairie this weekend.

The Portage stop on Hometown Hockey’s national tour is just days away and the event’s itinerary features several can’t-miss experiences for hockey fans.

The two-day hockey celebration gets underway Saturday at noon at Island Park and concludes Sunday evening following the Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party. The evening’s broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live on site by Ron MacLean and Tara Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sportsnet followed by a showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.

The free hockey-themed weekend will feature games, activities, live local entertainment and food trucks for the whole family, including:

Rogers Fan Hub: The Fan Hub features innovative and technology-driven interactive experiences, showcasing virtual and augmented reality to unite fans in their passion for the game.

Rogers NHL Viewing Room: Fans can go inside the NHL Situation Room to advise on a challenged play - just like NHL officials - as well as find out what it’s like to be on the ice, get close to players, and more, with virtual reality experiences. Fans can also view the game in new ways with the different GamePlus camera angles exclusive to Rogers NHL GameCentre Live.

Scotiabank Community Locker Room: Features meet and greets with NHL Alumni, interactive games and highlights from recent NHL matchups, and a Scotia Hockey Club commemorative jersey giveaway for youth 16 and under.

The Dodge Family Zone: Features a hockey-themed obstacle course and the chance for a family to win $5,000 for their local minor hockey association and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.

McDonald’s Ball Hockey Rink: Features pick-up games and hockey skills competitions, as well as free McCafé premium roast brewed coffee on site.

Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria: Fans can enjoy a free slice of Giuseppe Pizzeria right out of the oven, and play Giuseppe Stack-a-Puck to win a rooftop experience.

Playmobil: Fans have the chance to face off against friends and family with the playmobil NHL Arena and its lineup of NHL figures.

Hometown Hockey Trick Shot Contest: Trick shot aficionados can sign up on site for a chance to show off their skills and win a VIP trip to the MasterCard Memorial Cup in 2017. Competitors will vie for the title in front of a panel of judges who will crown a winner at each stop. All 24 local winners will then face off in a national contest in Hamilton, Ont., where the best trick shot will be revealed in the final Hometown Hockey broadcast.

NHL alumni: Portage native Arron Asham and long-time NHLer Laurie Boschman will be stopping through this weekend as part of the Hometown Hockey festivities.

Asham, who was selected in the third round, 71st overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1996 NHL entry draft, suited up in nearly 800 NHL games over the course of his career including stops with the Habs, Islanders, Devils, Flyers, Penguins and Rangers.

Boschman, a native of Major, Sask., spent his junior days playing for the Brandon Wheat Kings and had a knack for scoring, when he managed to stay out of the penalty box. The former ninth overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1979 NHL entry draft spent time with the Leafs, Oilers, Jets, Devils and Sens throughout his playing career - tallying 577 points and 2260 penalty minutes in 1009 career games in the NHL.