Terriers in tough against Pistons

It wouldn't be an MJHL playoff without the Terriers and Pistons squaring off.

The Portage Terriers and Steinbach Pistons prepare for battle for the fifth consecutive year in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League postseason – with each club coming away with a pair of series wins.

“Most people would have thought that whoever (won the Selkirk/Portage) series was going to get (Steinbach in the second round),” said Blake Spiller/Head Coach/GM of the Portage Terriers. “We're looking forward to going in there Friday and trying to get the first win.”

The Pistons had the Terriers number throughout the MJHL regular season, finishing with a 5-1-0 record while outscoring Portage 21-11 over the six games. However, the MJHL's No. 1 seeded team proved they are very much beatable in the postseason, as they narrowly escaped a first round upset at the hands of the No. 8 seeded Neepawa Natives. The Natives pushed the Pistons to six games, including a 4-1 Game 1 victory and 5-1 Game 4 victory. Neepawa lost a pair of one-goal games before dropping Game 6 3-1 to Steinbach.

After sitting the first two games of the quarter final series, Portage goalie Kurtis Chapman has since backstopped the Terriers to a 3-1 record including a Game 5 shutout and a 35 save performance in Game 6. After relieving Brock Aiken of his goaltending duties following Game 2, Chapman has been nearly flawless. The Airdrie, Alta., native has posted a 3-1 record with a 1.00 Goals Against Average and .965 save percentage while stopping 111 of 115 shots fired his way. Chapman's play in net will go a long way in helping the reigning two-time Turnbull Cup champion Terriers knock off one of the top-ranked teams in the entire country.

The Pistons entered the postseason as the No. 4 ranked team in the nation, and have hovered around the top of the Canadian Junior Hockey League rankings chart for much of the year.

Game 1 between the Terriers and Pistons is set for Friday in Steinbach, the MJHL has yet to release a complete series schedule.