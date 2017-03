Change text size for the story

The Notre Dame Hawks downed the Portage Islanders 4-1 in Notre Dame to cut the Islanders' SEMHL final lead to 2-1.

Steve Clark had a pair of goals and Brett Timmerman was steady in net in the Hawks Game 3 victory.

Game 4 is set for Thursday night in Portage. Puck drop set for 8 p.m.