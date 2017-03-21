Terriers beat up on Steelers

The offence was scoring in bunches.

Jeremey Leipsic and Riley Thiessen each had four point nights in a game where six different Terriers found the back of the net, leading the Portage Terriers to a convincing 7-1 victory over the Selkirk Steelers in Game 6 of the MJHL quarter final to win the best-of-seven series 4-2.

“I thought we got better as the series went on,” said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Portage Terriers following the Game 6 victory. “I thought they were a little snakebitten around the net – we were like that early in the series. We seemed to get the bounces the last few games here.”

Leipsic opened the scoring with a powerplay marker earlier in the game before Jared Roy knocked home a rebound off of a point shot from Thiessen to increase the lead to two.

Soon after Cole McCartan cut the Terrier lead in half but Chase Brakel restored that lead, sliding the rebound off of another Thiessen point shot into the Steeler net.

Defenceman Mackenzie Dwyer scored in the opening minutes of the second before the Terrier powerplay struck for a pair of goals – courtesy of Ty Barnstable and Scott Mickoski - to chase Steeler netminder Hayden Dola and stake Portage to a 6-1 lead after 40 minutes of play.

“It was good for us to get contributions from everybody,” added the head coach/GM. “We started getting bounces, I thought we started working for those bounces.”

Dwyer added his second of the game mid way through the third to round out the scoring.

The Terriers were flawless on the man advantage, capitalizing on all three of their man advantages, while the Steelers failed to strike on their lone powerplay.

Kurtis Chapman picked up the win in net for Portage, his third of the postseason, with a 35 save performance while Dola and Landon Poiron spilt goaltending duties for Selkirk.

With the victory the Terriers advance to the MJHL best-of-seven semifinal against the No. 1 seeded Steinbach Pistons. Game 1 is set for Friday in Steinbach.