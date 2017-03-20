Provincial bronze for U14A Thunder
Back Row: Managers Erin Mcleod, Larae Toews, coach Randy Owens, Megan Belinski, Kaylee Routledge, Avery Toews, Alex Sarna, Karli Vince, coach Dan Rosset, manager Jenn Sarna. Middle Row: Calli Owens, Madison Tessier, Tye Bickerton, Natasha Rosset, Hayden Mcleod. Front Row Reegan Vanstone.
The U14A Portage Thunder Ringette team won a Provincial bronze medal this past weekend.
The team rebounded after losing a close game Saturday morning that would have put them in the gold medal match on Sunday and had to play their second game of the day against a rested team from River East.
The Portage team refused to let fatigue be an excuse and controlled the game from start to finish winning 8-2.