Hometown Hockey has finally revealed which NHL alumni will be in town for this coming weekend’s tour stop in Portage la Prairie.

Portage native Arron Asham and long-time NHLer Laurie Boschman will be stopping through this weekend as part of the Hometown Hockey festivities.

Asham, who was selected in the third round, 71st overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1996 NHL entry draft, suited up in nearly 800 NHL games over the course of his career including stops with the Habs, Islanders, Devils, Flyers, Penguins and Rangers.

Boschman, a native of Major, Sask., spent his junior days playing for the Brandon Wheat Kings and had a knack for scoring, when he managed to stay out of the penalty box. The former ninth overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1979 NHL entry draft spent time with the Leafs, Oilers, Jets, Devils and Sens throughout his playing career - tallying 577 points and 2260 penalty minutes in 1009 career games in the NHL.

The two-day hockey celebration gets underway Saturday at noon at Island Park and concludes Sunday evening following the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party. The evening’s broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live on site by Ron MacLean and Tara Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.