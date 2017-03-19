Nobody knows as well as the Islanders how quickly a 2-0 series lead can evaporate.

The red hot Portage Islanders have won five straight and six of their last seven games since finding themselves in a 2-0 hole to the Carman Beavers in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League best-of-seven semifinal series.

Now, Portage is just two victories away from winning the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League championship and look to take a stranglehold of the best-of-seven championship with a Game 3 victory against Notre Dame.

After a slow start in the opening minutes of Game 1, it has been all Portage in the championship final, as the Islanders cruised to a 5-2 victory in the opener before blanking the Hawks 3-0 at home in Game 2 on the strength of a fine performance by netminder Mitch Wiebe.

Since the Isles were pushed to the brink of elimination by Carman and trailed to Beavers 3-1 in the semifinal series, Portage has won five straight games and have outscored their opponents 23-9 over that stretch.

Game 3 between Portage and Notre Dame is set for Monday night in Notre Dame, puck drop slated for