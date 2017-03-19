Henry named Pats' rookie of the year

Portage la Prairie native Nick Henry's play for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats isn't going unnoticed.

The 17-year-old rookie tallied 35 goals and 81 points in 72 games played to capture the Nick Papas Award as the franchises' Rookie of the Year.

Henry finished second overall in league scoring among rookie skaters, and fifth in team scoring on a star-studded squad.

The 6-foot, 190 lbs WHL freshmen is eligible for the 2017 NHL Draft and was ranked 25th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in its midterm rankings.

Henry and the Pats kick off their 2017 playoff run March 24 at home against the Calgary Hitmen.