Terriers take Game 4, even series at 2-2

It's down to a best-of-three.

The Portage Terriers fell behind early but reeled off four unanswered goals to down the Selkirk Steelers 4-1 and even the best-of-seven MJHL quarter final series at two games apiece this evening at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

Leading 2-1 early in the third, Ty Enns blasted home his third of the post season off a Riley Thiessen feed on the man advantage to give the Terriers some breathing room.

Jeremey Leipsic ended his scoring drought with an empty netter in the final minute to put the game out of reach.

Game 5 is set for Friday night in Selkirk.