RCMP look for missing boy

Ste Rose du Lac RCMP received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy from Ebb and Flow First Nation, Manitoba on March 13

Wilbert Clarence Beaulieu was last seen walking east on Highway 278 at 4:00 pm on March 12. He is 6’ tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered jacket, blue jeans, toque and runners. He is believed to be in Sandy Bay or Ebb and Flow First Nation. Wilbert is a vulnerable youth and police are concerned for his well-being.