Portage RCMP make arrests in armed robbery

In the early morning hours on March 11, Portage la Prairie RCMP initiated the arrest of two four people possibly involved in a March 9 armed robbery.

Police report two victims were threatened with a firearm during an armed robbery and one was attacked with a machete, suffering minor injuries. Four suspects involved fled the scene in a stolen SUV described as a white 2014 Ford Escape, last seen with Manitoba license plate HGC 894.

As a result, Justice Marie Daniels, 18, Myles Dean Asham, 19 and two 14-year-old male youths known to police, are wanted in relation to this incident. Police say all are known to reside in or around the Portage la Prairie. They are all facing criminal charges of Robbery with a Firearm, Assault with a Weapon, Assault Causing Bodily Harm and other various breaches of court-imposed conditions.

Just after 4 a.m. March 11, Portage RCMP spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery on Hazel Bay in Portage la Prairie March 9. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled, and one of the two known 14-year-old male youths sought for questioning in the robbery escaped on foot.

RCMP stopped the vehicle a short distance later. Five other occupants were located inside, including Justice Marie Daniels, 18, and the other 14-year-old male youth involved in the armed robbery.

Of the remaining occupants of the vehicle, two were female youths and the last was Nathan Rusty Wolfe, 18. Weapons were found inside the vehicle, including the machete believed to have been used in the armed robbery.

Both Daniels and Wolfe were charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Possession of Weapons for a Dangerous Purpose as well as failing to comply with court-imposed conditions. Daniels and Wolfe, along with the captured 14-year-old male were remanded in custody.