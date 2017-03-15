Early struggles cost Terriers Game 3

It's a far different looking offence than the one that lead the MJHL during the regular season.

The Portage Terriers offensive struggles continued in Game 3, as they fell behind early and failed to claw back, falling 2-1 Tuesday night to the Steelers on the road in Selkirk and now trail 2-1 in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League best-of-seven series.

“We made two mistakes early and just seemed to shoot ourselves in the foot,” said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Portage Terriers, following the Game 3 loss. “Then your chasing the game. I thought we played real well in the second and third. We had opportunities but just couldn't bury.”

Nathan Halvorsen opened the scoring with his third of the series just past the mid way mark of the first and Connor Barley added one of his own in the final minute of the period to stake the Steelers to a 2-0 lead heading into the second.

“In the last two games we've been real good defending the rush, we just turn pucks over and that's been the difference in winning and losing. A couple bad plays and they capitalize,” added Spiller.

The Terriers spent much of the second period in the Steeler zone, peppering the Selkirk goal before Ty Enns was finally rewarded for his efforts late in the period. Enns snuck into the slot behind a pair of unsuspecting Steeler defenders before receiving a feed from Josh Martin and one-timed the puck past Selkirk's Hayden Dola.

“We just don't seem to be generating a whole bunch,” he said. “I think both teams are respecting each others offensive ability.

They just haven't turned the puck over glaringly like we have and that's been the difference.”

The Terriers once again came out strong in the third but were unable to solve Dola. The tight checking Steeler defence corps have managed to keep the MJHL's top two scorers at bay, as forwards Jeremey Leipsic and Chase Brakel – who combined for 180 points in the regular season – have combined for just three in the first three games of the series.

“Those guys have to find ways to make plays. Once you get to playoff hockey it tightens up,” said Spiller. “It's still a series. I think we've played well enough to be up. I'm not overly concerned right now. We just have to go home and take care of business.”

The Terriers as a whole have struggled to find the back of the net this postseason, the MJHL's highest scoring team in the regular season – managing 4.27 goals per game – have mustered just seven goals in the first three games of the playoffs, and that includes the Game 1 marathon that needed triple overtime before a victor was crowned.

Dola picked up the win in net for Selkirk, his second of the playoffs, turning aside 35 Terrier shots in the process while Terrier netminder Kurtis Chapman got dinged with the loss in his first appearance this postseason.

Neither team managed to convert on the man advantage, as the Steelers finished 0-for-4 while the Terriers were stymied on each of their two powerplays and are now a combined 0-for-8 over the last two games.

The powerplay will have to heat up if the Terriers hope to even the series. Game 4 goes Wednesday at Stride Place in Portage, puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.