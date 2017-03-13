Peewee Terriers win AA Provincials
The Portage peewee AA Terriers won the provincial championship this past weekend in Morden. Coaches: Minoletti, Patterson and Hogue. Back Row: Alex Van Deynze, Asher Moorhouse, Noah Taylor, Jacob Younka, Darien Schaan, Carson Dubois, Kurt Parker, Carter Moorhouse and Brandon Patterson. Front Row: Grady Mooney, Evan Calder, Brandon Ferg, Layne Rands and Ty Hogue.
The Portage peewee AA Terriers went a perfect 4-0 this past weekend in Morden, capped off with an overtime victory over MacDonald to claim the provincial championship banner.