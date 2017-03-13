Leipsic presented Ridley award

Portage Terrier forward Jeremey Leipsic added to his growing collection of MJHL hardware.

The Winnipeg-native was presented with the Mike Ridley award as the league’s top scorer ahead of Sunday’s game at Stride Place in Portage.

The 19-year-old forward sat atop the MJHL scoring race for much of the season, and won the scoring title handily, amassing 33 goals and 67 assists for 100 points in 60 games played. Leipsic was 20 points clear of the MJHL’s No. 2 leading scorer and linemate Chase Brakel.